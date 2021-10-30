News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested after controlled explosion on suspect package at Stansted Airport

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:08 PM October 30, 2021
Updated: 5:09 PM October 30, 2021
Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A suspicious package was found at Stansted Airport in Essex - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after a suspicious package was discovered at Stansted Airport.

A terminal of the Essex airport was evacuated on Saturday afternoon after a bag was found in the security area. Passengers reported being asked to leave the airport on social media.

Essex Police confirmed a cordon had been put in place as military explosive experts were called in to assess the package.

We want to thank all passengers and members of the public for your patience and understanding.

A controlled explosion was carried out on the bag, with its contents forensically recovered by police investigators.

However, police do not believe there was anything of concern inside the bag.

Police later revealed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Essex Police said: "We want to thank all passengers and members of the public for your patience and understanding."

