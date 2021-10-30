Video
Man arrested after controlled explosion on suspect package at Stansted Airport
A man has been arrested after a suspicious package was discovered at Stansted Airport.
A terminal of the Essex airport was evacuated on Saturday afternoon after a bag was found in the security area. Passengers reported being asked to leave the airport on social media.
Essex Police confirmed a cordon had been put in place as military explosive experts were called in to assess the package.
A controlled explosion was carried out on the bag, with its contents forensically recovered by police investigators.
However, police do not believe there was anything of concern inside the bag.
Police later revealed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
Essex Police said: "We want to thank all passengers and members of the public for your patience and understanding."
