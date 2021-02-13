Man arrested following alleged assault of police officer

Published: 6:06 PM February 13, 2021

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault of a police officer in Mildenhall.

The incident happened after officers were called to a collision near the RAF Mildenhall base, Mildenhall police said on Twitter.

The police officer did not suffer any injuries and a man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

A member of my team was assaulted this afternoon following an #RTC outside RAF Mildenhall. This is not just an assault on police but a member of our community whos job is to protect us. Fortunately he was not injured and the male has been arrested.#NotAcceptable @NSRAPT

