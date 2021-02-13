Man arrested following alleged assault of police officer
Published: 6:06 PM February 13, 2021
- Credit: IAN BURT
A man has been arrested following an alleged assault of a police officer in Mildenhall.
The incident happened after officers were called to a collision near the RAF Mildenhall base, Mildenhall police said on Twitter.
The police officer did not suffer any injuries and a man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.
Mildenhall police said on Twitter: "This is not just an assault on police but a member of our community whose job is to protect us.
"Fortunately he was not injured and the male has been arrested."