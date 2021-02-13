News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Man arrested following alleged assault of police officer

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:06 PM February 13, 2021   
The incident happened near the RAF Mildenhall base (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault of a police officer in Mildenhall.

The incident happened after officers were called to a collision near the RAF Mildenhall base, Mildenhall police said on Twitter.

The police officer did not suffer any injuries and a man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

Mildenhall police said on Twitter: "This is not just an assault on police but a member of our community whose job is to protect us.

"Fortunately he was not injured and the male has been arrested."

