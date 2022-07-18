Man arrested on suspicion of burgling home under construction

A man was arrested in Wellesley Road this morning - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burgling a home that was under construction.

Police were called to Wellesley Road in Clacton just after 4am on July 18 after a neighbour reportedly heard noises coming from the unoccupied property.

Officers arrived at the scene within five minutes and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of burglary offences.

Following the arrest, police are issuing a warning, stating: "Homes which are under construction are often more likely to be targeted by opportunist thieves, who will aim to steal tools and building equipment.

"Please ensure that you are keeping your property secure."