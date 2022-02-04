Man arrested in connection to Newmarket sexual assault bailed

A man has been bailed as officers continue to investigate a sexual assault in Newmarket. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 40-year-old man arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Newmarket has been bailed.

Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Newmarket High Street, near the cut through to Church Lane.

Officers were called to reports that a man had sexually assaulted a woman on January 30.

The assault took place between 4.30am and 5am, with members of the public intervening.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and taken to hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was treated at the scene by ambulance staff and continues to be supported by specially trained police officers.

After the suspect was discharged from hospital on January 2, he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been released on bail until March 3, pending further enquiries.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.