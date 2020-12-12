Man arrested in Ireland in connection with Kerrin Repman murder investigation
- Credit: Archant
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the alleged murder of Kerrin Repman in Dovercourt.
Keith McCarthy, of no fixed address, was arrested on December 12 in Southern Ireland under a European Arrest Warrant.
He was wanted in connection with the death of Kerrin Repman, 29, whose moped was struck by a car in Marine Parade, Dovercourt, on April 15 this year.
A 79-year-old woman was also seriously injured.
Essex Police now say they will be preparing papers for McCarthy’s extradition back to the UK.
They had previously arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder before he was released on bail.
A 54-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were also arrested and released under investigation.
