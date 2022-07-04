Ipswich man, 27, arrested after stabbing in Bury St Edmunds car park
- Credit: Archant
A man from Ipswich has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 40-year-old man in Bury St Edmunds.
The victim remains at West Suffolk hospital, where he is being treated for stab wounds following the attack at the Parkway multi-storey car park at about 2.30pm on Monday (July 4).
His condition is currently described as stable.
A 27-year-old man from Ipswich has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Detectives do not believe this to be a random attack and understand that the parties involved are known to each other.
There is currently a police cordon in place at the car park, which remains closed to anyone wishing to enter with a vehicle. However, anyone with a vehicle that was inside the car park prior to the attack will be allowed entry to remove it.
Most Read
- 1 Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12
- 2 Macauley Bonne: Town is not a closed book... I've got unfinished business
- 3 Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman
- 4 Road closed and person trapped in car after crash
- 5 Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park
- 6 Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village
- 7 7 of the prettiest cafes in Suffolk
- 8 Dobra signs for Cook's Chesterfield after Ipswich departure
- 9 Suspected drink driver arrested after three cars damaged in crash
- 10 Three Suffolk beaches named among 'most beautiful' in UK by Sunday Times
Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the attack and would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the car park from lunchtime onwards.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 41977/22.