Ipswich man, 27, arrested after stabbing in Bury St Edmunds car park

A man has been arrested after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in a Bury St Edmunds car park - Credit: Archant

A man from Ipswich has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 40-year-old man in Bury St Edmunds.

The victim remains at West Suffolk hospital, where he is being treated for stab wounds following the attack at the Parkway multi-storey car park at about 2.30pm on Monday (July 4).

His condition is currently described as stable.

A man has been stabbed near a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A 27-year-old man from Ipswich has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives do not believe this to be a random attack and understand that the parties involved are known to each other.

There is currently a police cordon in place at the car park, which remains closed to anyone wishing to enter with a vehicle. However, anyone with a vehicle that was inside the car park prior to the attack will be allowed entry to remove it.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the attack and would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the car park from lunchtime onwards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 41977/22.