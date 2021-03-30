Published: 8:07 PM March 30, 2021

A man has been arrested in relation to a serious collision in Colchester after he handed himself in - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested following a serious collision in Magnolia Drive, on the Greenstead estate in Colchester, on Sunday evening.

The 20-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a license and without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

The man, from Leighton Buzzard, handed himself in at Luton police station in Bedfordshire today where he remains in custody for questioning.

The victim, a teenage girl on a motorbike, remains in hospital. She is in a stable condition but has injuries which might be life-changing.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the driver of this vehicle, or anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have relevant CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward and call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting the incident number 840 of 28 March.



