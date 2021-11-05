Man arrested after three incidents of indecent exposure
Suffolk police have announced they arrested a man in connection with three alleged incidents of indecent exposure.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure today, and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The incidents under investigation took place in Wickham Market, Pettistree and Melton last month.
The first happened just before 6.30pm on Monday, October 4, in a layby near Church Terrace in Wickham Market.
As the victim, a woman in her 50s, cycled down Mill Lane she reported seeing a man performing a lewd act on the bonnet of a car in a layby.
A second incident occurred at approximately 10am, on Wednesday, October 13, in Old Church Road, Melton.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, noticed a dark grey vehicle stop near the entrance to a business. As she approached the vehicle, she noticed a man standing in front of the vehicle performing a lewd act with his back to the bonnet.
Finally, the third incident took place at around 10.35am, also on October 13, when the victim, a woman in her 60s saw a man performing a lewd act sitting in a bus shelter in Main Road.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information relating to this to come forward.