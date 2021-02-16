Man arrested over threats to kill detained again at West Suffolk Hospital

Published: 12:45 PM February 16, 2021

A man who was receiving medical treatment while under arrest on suspicion of making threats to kill was further detained on suspicion of assault at West Suffolk Hospital.

Shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday, February 14, police arrested a 29-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of making threats to kill and on suspicion of criminal damage.

This followed reports to police of an incident that took place the previous day.

Thanks also to @WestSuffolkNHS security staff for assisting #NRT5 with a violent male in A&E who was with us after being arrested for Threats to Kill and Criminal Damage earlier in the evening. #backtoprison #670 — St Edmundsbury Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) February 15, 2021

A few hours later, at around 10.52pm, the man was further arrested for assault with intent to resist arrest after being taken to West Suffolk Hospital to receive treatment while under police custody.

He was then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released on bail until Monday, March 15.