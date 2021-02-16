News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Man arrested over threats to kill detained again at West Suffolk Hospital

Sophie Barnett

Published: 12:45 PM February 16, 2021   
The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man who was already detained by police was further arrested on suspicion of assault while receiving medical treatment at West Suffolk Hospital. - Credit: Archant

A man who was receiving medical treatment while under arrest on suspicion of making threats to kill was further detained on suspicion of assault at West Suffolk Hospital. 

Shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday, February 14, police arrested a 29-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of making threats to kill and on suspicion of criminal damage. 

This followed reports to police of an incident that took place the previous day. 

A few hours later, at around 10.52pm, the man was further arrested for assault with intent to resist arrest after being taken to West Suffolk Hospital to receive treatment while under police custody. 

He was then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released on bail until Monday, March 15. 

