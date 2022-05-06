News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man caught trying to throw drug-filled tennis balls into Suffolk prison

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:52 PM May 6, 2022
A man has been arrested after trying to throw drug-filled tennis ball into HMP Highpoint

A man has been arrested after trying to throw drug-filled tennis ball into HMP Highpoint

A man has been arrested after trying to throw drug-filled tennis balls into a Suffolk prison.

The incident happened on Friday at HMP Highpoint, between Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill in west Suffolk.

According to a tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs, a man was suspected of throwing items over the wall.

He then ran and hid from officers.

The man was located and arrested, with a tennis ball containing suspected controlled drugs was recovered with the assistance of a police dog.

