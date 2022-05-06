Man caught trying to throw drug-filled tennis balls into Suffolk prison

A man has been arrested after trying to throw drug-filled tennis ball into HMP Highpoint - Credit: NS Police Dogs

A man has been arrested after trying to throw drug-filled tennis balls into a Suffolk prison.

The incident happened on Friday at HMP Highpoint, between Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill in west Suffolk.

According to a tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs, a man was suspected of throwing items over the wall.

He then ran and hid from officers.

@NSPoliceDogs assist officers @ HMP Highpoint, male suspected of throwing items over the wall. Male runs from officers,located hiding & arrested. A search by Pd Harry locates a 🎾 containing suspected controlled drugs. Other balls located containing contraband by HMP dog . #53 pic.twitter.com/F3VKdj20SN — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) May 6, 2022

The man was located and arrested, with a tennis ball containing suspected controlled drugs was recovered with the assistance of a police dog.

