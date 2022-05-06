Man caught trying to throw drug-filled tennis balls into Suffolk prison
Published: 3:52 PM May 6, 2022
- Credit: NS Police Dogs
A man has been arrested after trying to throw drug-filled tennis balls into a Suffolk prison.
The incident happened on Friday at HMP Highpoint, between Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill in west Suffolk.
According to a tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs, a man was suspected of throwing items over the wall.
He then ran and hid from officers.
The man was located and arrested, with a tennis ball containing suspected controlled drugs was recovered with the assistance of a police dog.
