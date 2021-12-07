Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at Stansted Airport

A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at Stansted Airport.

The 44-year-old was arrested on Sunday, December 5, prior to boarding a flight leaving the airport.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an article for a purpose connected with terrorism, and collecting information of a kind likely to be useful for terrorism, under sections 57 and 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 respectively.

Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command took the man to a London police station where he now remains.

The arrest is linked to suspected extreme right wing ideology and is not connected to the arrest of a 26-year-old UK national on Friday, 3 December.

There is not believed to be any imminent risk to the public.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: "This is the second terrorism arrest made at this airport in the last week and while the two arrests are not connected in any way, they show how active we are at airports and other ports in and around London and the UK."