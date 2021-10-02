Man charged after quantity of Class A drugs and cash found at caravan park

Published: 4:18 PM October 2, 2021 Updated: 4:19 PM October 2, 2021

A man has been charged in connection with drug offences - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 25-year-old man has been charged after police found a large quantity of cash and what is believed to be Class A drugs in Jaywick.

The arrest was carried out during a joint operation on Wednesday, September 29 by the North Essex Operation Raptor team and the Metropolitan Police into the supply of Class A drugs in Colchester.

During the warrant, at Martello Beach Caravan Park officers found a quantity of what we believe to be Class A drugs and a quantity of cash.

Stefan Bennett, from Limehouse, in London, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and acquiring criminal property.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 30.

No pleas were entered and he will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 28 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

Two other people arrested as part of the investigation have been released under investigation.



