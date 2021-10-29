20-year-old man arrested in connection with seven spiking offences

A man has been arrested with a spate of spiking offences in Colchester - Credit: Archant

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with seven alleged drink spikings in Colchester.

The man, from Croydon, was arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the investigations relate to incidents that occurred over September and October.

Officers are investigating cases of drinks being spiked relating to September 3, 7, 12 and 22 and October 3.

The man is currently on bail until December 29.