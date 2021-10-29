News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

20-year-old man arrested in connection with seven spiking offences

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:02 PM October 29, 2021
Suffolk police officer

A man has been arrested with a spate of spiking offences in Colchester - Credit: Archant

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with seven alleged drink spikings in Colchester.

The man, from Croydon, was arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the investigations relate to incidents that occurred over September and October. 

Officers are investigating cases of drinks being spiked relating to September 3, 7, 12 and 22 and October 3.

The man is currently on bail until December 29. 

Essex Police
Essex Live
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rubbish in the river by The Range, Ipswich

Environment News

Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers

Timothy Bradford

person
The Thurston address has appeared on lateral flow Covid tests

Coronavirus

Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person
Brands Garage in High Road, Trimley St Mary

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon