Man arrested after attempted armed robbery at bookmakers

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery after an incident in Borehamgate in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

The incident happened on Wednesday at 3.15pm after a man walked into a bookmakers in Borehamgate, Sudbury.

According to police, the man was making demands for money with a weapon described as a firearm before leaving the scene.

Later, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and a weapon was recovered at the time of his arrest.

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

This incident is being linked by police to another incident that happened in King Street in Sudbury today.

A man approached a woman asking for a cigarette but she refused and the man then threatened her with what was described as a handgun before leaving the scene.

No-one was hurt in either incident and no money was taken.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to these incidents.

Anyone who witnessed either incident should contact West Suffolk CID, quoting crime number 37/35190/22.