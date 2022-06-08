Man arrested after attempted armed robbery at bookmakers
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested after allegedly demanding money with a suspected firearm in Suffolk
The incident happened on Wednesday at 3.15pm after a man walked into a bookmakers in Borehamgate, Sudbury.
According to police, the man was making demands for money with a weapon described as a firearm before leaving the scene.
Later, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and a weapon was recovered at the time of his arrest.
He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.
This incident is being linked by police to another incident that happened in King Street in Sudbury today.
A man approached a woman asking for a cigarette but she refused and the man then threatened her with what was described as a handgun before leaving the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town
- 2 Portsmouth chief uses failed Town move as cautionary transfer tale
- 3 Road near Stowmarket closed as air ambulance called to serious crash
- 4 Police release CCTV after £200 fraudulently spent on bank card
- 5 Motorcyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after A143 crash
- 6 Town announce pre-season schedule... including Premier League visit
- 7 Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in mid Suffolk village
- 8 Thieves steal jewellery after smashing door at Suffolk home
- 9 'This is probably one of the best places to be in football' - Woolfenden excited after extending Town stay
- 10 Homes design is unveiled for controversial Suffolk 'cheese wedges' site
No-one was hurt in either incident and no money was taken.
Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to these incidents.
Anyone who witnessed either incident should contact West Suffolk CID, quoting crime number 37/35190/22.