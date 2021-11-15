Man arrested after TV and other items stolen in burglary

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a break in at an address in Jaywick after items including a television were stolen.

The burglary occurred in Broadway at about 3.15am on Monday, November 8.

Officers arrested the man, from Jaywick on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to a vehicle and making threats to kill.

A spokesman for Essex Police said that the man has since been released under investigation for the burglary and criminal damage and will face no further action relating to the threats to kill allegation.