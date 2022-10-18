Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in east Suffolk town

Breaking

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Leiston - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a stabbing in Leiston.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 8.50pm on Monday after reports of a man being stabbed at an address in Old School Close.

The victim - believed to be a 41-year-old man - was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed that the man has died.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place this afternoon.

A 29-year-old man from Leiston was arrested near to the scene, initially on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment under police guard and was then subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man has since been transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives are treating this as an isolated incident and currently understand that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Police scenes remain in place at four addresses in Old School Close, which are all connected with enquiries into the attack and also an earlier linked incident.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 402 of October 17.