Man in 60s left with fractured jaw after racially aggravated assault

A man has been left with a fractured jaw and cheek after being pushed and kicked in the face in a high street shop.

It happened on Saturday, July 16, at about midday in Partridges store in Hadleigh High Street.

The victim, a male in his 60s, was in the store when he was pushed by an offender, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

He knocked his head when he fell to the ground and was kicked in the head and face.

The offender then fled the scene.

An altercation had taken place between the two parties about 10 minutes previously outside in the High Street over a parking space.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his 30s, with a stocky build and blonde hair. He was also wearing a white -t-shirt at the time.

Officers believe the store would have been busy with people at the time, so they are hopeful that there would have been witnesses to the incident.

Due to the ethnicity of the victim and comments made by the suspect at the time, police are treating the assault as a hate crime.

The victim was taken to Ipswich hospital for treatment a fractured cheek and jaw.

He has since been discharged.

Enquires are ongoing and any witnesses who may have captured the incident outside, just moments before the assault, on dash-cam should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/45055/22.

Alternatively, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.