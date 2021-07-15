Man required hospital treatment after assault in Clacton
- Credit: Archant
A man has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Clacton.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at 11.45am on Monday, July 12.
It has been reported that a man walking along St Osyth Road began to punch and kick a car.
The driver of the car got out of the vehicle and was then allegedly assaulted by the man, described as white with short blond hair. He is around 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers and carrying a JD Sports bag.
He was last seen walking towards the town centre.
The victim, a man in his 20s, required hospital treatment for a facial cut.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week
- 2 Town closing in on Scott Fraser signing
- 3 Fraser is signing number eight for Town
- 4 Why Town owners are demanding players 'run towards adversity'
- 5 Watch: Man reunited with dog after car stolen from hospital car park
- 6 Suffolk holiday cottage firm bought by larger agency
- 7 Revealed: How many patients per GP are there at your surgery?
- 8 Cook: I can't rule out playing two strikers
- 9 'I want to be one of the main men' - New Town signing Fraser
- 10 Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call us on 101 quoting crime reference 42/136474/21.