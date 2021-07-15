News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man required hospital treatment after assault in Clacton

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:14 PM July 15, 2021   
Police officer stock photo

A man has been taken to hospital following an assault in Clacton - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Clacton. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at 11.45am on Monday, July 12. 

It has been reported that a man walking along St Osyth Road began to punch and kick a car. 

The driver of the car got out of the vehicle and was then allegedly assaulted by the man,  described as white with short blond hair. He is around 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers and carrying a JD Sports bag.

He was last seen walking towards the town centre.

The victim, a man in his 20s, required hospital treatment for a facial cut. 

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week
  2. 2 Town closing in on Scott Fraser signing
  3. 3 Fraser is signing number eight for Town
  1. 4 Why Town owners are demanding players 'run towards adversity'
  2. 5 Watch: Man reunited with dog after car stolen from hospital car park
  3. 6 Suffolk holiday cottage firm bought by larger agency
  4. 7 Revealed: How many patients per GP are there at your surgery?
  5. 8 Cook: I can't rule out playing two strikers
  6. 9 'I want to be one of the main men' - New Town signing Fraser
  7. 10 Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call us on 101 quoting crime reference 42/136474/21.

Essex Live
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downes. Warming up during the break at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bournemouth make a move for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon