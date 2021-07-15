Man required hospital treatment after assault in Clacton

Published: 2:14 PM July 15, 2021

A man has been taken to hospital following an assault in Clacton - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Clacton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at 11.45am on Monday, July 12.

It has been reported that a man walking along St Osyth Road began to punch and kick a car.

The driver of the car got out of the vehicle and was then allegedly assaulted by the man, described as white with short blond hair. He is around 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers and carrying a JD Sports bag.

He was last seen walking towards the town centre.

The victim, a man in his 20s, required hospital treatment for a facial cut.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call us on 101 quoting crime reference 42/136474/21.