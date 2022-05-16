Dog walker in his 70s suffers cuts and bruises after attack in west Suffolk

A man in his 70s was pushed to the ground in Haverhill while out walking his dog - Credit: Google Maps

A man was left with cuts and bruises after he was pushed to the ground while walking his dog in Haverhill.

The assault is reported to have taken place in the old railway walk near Howe Road at about 4.45pm on Thursday, May 12.

The suspect has been described by Suffolk police as in his late 40s, 6ft tall, with long fair hair and wearing a gold T-shirt.

He had a small brown dog with a pointed snout.

The victim, who is in his 70s, said an unknown couple intervened to stop the attack.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information that could help their inquiry.

Anyone with any information should Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28865/22.

