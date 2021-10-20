News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man sustains serious head injury after being attacked by two people

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:36 PM October 20, 2021   
The assault took place in Isaacs Walk in Colchester

A man in his 30s has sustained serious head injuries after being attacked by two people in Colchester town centre. 

The assault took place in St Isaacs Walk between 10pm and 10.20pm on Saturday, October 9. 

Essex Police are now looking for anyone who saw the incident or helped the victim with first aid. 

Anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage is being asked to not share on social media but contact police with it instead.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are following a number of lines of enquiry and the investigation is continuing."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/225371/21.

