Man sustains serious head injury after being attacked by two people
Published: 6:36 PM October 20, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A man in his 30s has sustained serious head injuries after being attacked by two people in Colchester town centre.
The assault took place in St Isaacs Walk between 10pm and 10.20pm on Saturday, October 9.
Essex Police are now looking for anyone who saw the incident or helped the victim with first aid.
Anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage is being asked to not share on social media but contact police with it instead.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are following a number of lines of enquiry and the investigation is continuing."
Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/225371/21.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park
- 2 Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout
- 3 Portsmouth 0-4 Ipswich Town: Blues deliver Cook's biggest win as boss
- 4 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
- 5 Former Suffolk school leaders found guilty of professional misconduct
- 6 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
- 7 'Our most complete performance of the season' - Cook on 4-0 win at Portsmouth
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 win at Pompey
- 9 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
- 10 'Managers don't get enough credit' - Walton delighted as Town deliver big win for boss Cook at Pompey