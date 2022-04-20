News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man attacked by tracksuit-wearing duo during robbery in north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:16 PM April 20, 2022
A man was attacked during a robbery in Knox Road in Clacton in Essex

A man was attacked during a robbery in Knox Road in Clacton in Essex - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been attacked by a duo wearing tracksuits during a robbery in Clacton on Sea.

The incident in the north Essex resort happened on April 3 in Knox Road when the victim, a man in his 40s, was taking receipt of a delivery.

According to Essex Police, the man did not suffer serious injuries.

His two attackers are both described as wearing black tracksuits and had face/head coverings.

Anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage is asked to contact Essex Police quoting crime reference 42/83883/22.

Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester. 

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

The Poacher's Pocket pub in east Suffolk has been included in the list

Pubs

5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A photographer was able to capture a stunning picture of the Milky Way above Aldeburgh beach

Suffolk Live News

Photographer captures stunning image of Milky Way galaxy from Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Plans for 269 news homes in Barham have been approved

Mid Suffolk Council

Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Beattie statue

Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon