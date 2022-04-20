Man attacked by tracksuit-wearing duo during robbery in north Essex
Published: 2:16 PM April 20, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been attacked by a duo wearing tracksuits during a robbery in Clacton on Sea.
The incident in the north Essex resort happened on April 3 in Knox Road when the victim, a man in his 40s, was taking receipt of a delivery.
According to Essex Police, the man did not suffer serious injuries.
His two attackers are both described as wearing black tracksuits and had face/head coverings.
Anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage is asked to contact Essex Police quoting crime reference 42/83883/22.
