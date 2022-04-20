Man attacked by tracksuit-wearing duo during robbery in north Essex

A man was attacked during a robbery in Knox Road in Clacton in Essex - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been attacked by a duo wearing tracksuits during a robbery in Clacton on Sea.

The incident in the north Essex resort happened on April 3 in Knox Road when the victim, a man in his 40s, was taking receipt of a delivery.

According to Essex Police, the man did not suffer serious injuries.

His two attackers are both described as wearing black tracksuits and had face/head coverings.

Anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage is asked to contact Essex Police quoting crime reference 42/83883/22.

