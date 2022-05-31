News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three balaclava-clad men attack homeowner watching TV in Aldeburgh

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:54 AM May 31, 2022
Updated: 12:15 PM May 31, 2022
A man was attacked by a group of men wearing balaclavas at his home in Aldeburgh 

A man was attacked by a group of men wearing balaclavas at his home in Aldeburgh - Credit: Google Maps

A man required hospital treatment after being attacked by a group of men wearing balaclavas at his home in Aldeburgh.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday in High Street, Suffolk police said. 

The victim was watching television in his house, next to the White Hart pub, just after midnight when three men wearing balaclavas burst in and assaulted him.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the three men then fled the scene.

Nothing was stolen in the incident.

The spokesman confirmed the man required hospital treatment as a result of the attack. 

Anyone with any information about the assault is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting the crime reference number 37/33341/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Aldeburgh News

