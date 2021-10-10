Man suffers broken jaw and nose in 'nasty' town centre attack

Published: 4:37 PM October 10, 2021

A 22-year-old man has been left with serious facial injuries following an attack in Colchester town centre.

Police were called to High Street shortly before 7.55pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a large group of people fighting.

Officers arrived to discover the man had suffered serious facial injuries, including a fractured eye, jaw and nose.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police believe the attackers may have been part of a group of teenagers seen in the town centre shortly before the incident.

Detective Sergeant Richard Vince, of Essex Police, said: "This was a nasty attack that has left a man seriously injured and we are progressing our enquiries to identify who was responsible, including viewing CCTV footage.

"It is not yet clear how many attackers there were, but the suspects were part of a group of about 20 teenage boys and girls.

"I understand that not all these people would have involved and I believe there will have been witnesses who were shocked by what took place and may find it difficult to come forward.

"I would encourage them to speak with their parents or guardians and contact police, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously."

The incident comes after a number of dispersal orders have been enforced in Colchester town centre over recent weekends.