News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man left with serious facial injuries after being bottled in pub car park

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:51 PM September 10, 2021   
The incident happened in the car park of the Leather Bottle pub in Colchester

The incident happened in the car park of the Leather Bottle pub in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been left with serious facial injuries following an attack in a pub car park in Colchester.

Essex Police said the man was leaving a taxi outside the Leather Bottle pub, in Shrub End Road, at around 9.45pm on Thursday when he was assaulted by two men.

During the assault, the man, aged in his late teens, was attacked with a glass bottle and punched. 

He managed to flee the men and went inside the pub for help before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The attackers fled the scene in a Range Rover 4x4 of a brown or bronze colour.

One of the men described as white, aged in his late 20s and was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The second man is white, bald, aged in his mid 30s and was also wearing dark clothing.

Most Read

  1. 1 World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend
  2. 2 Homeless teenager found living in a tent saved by town's act of kindness
  3. 3 Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk
  1. 4 Ipswich Town name 22-man squad for League One season
  2. 5 Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency
  3. 6 Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?
  4. 7 Road reopens after two vehicles crash
  5. 8 Missing 55-year-old woman found
  6. 9 Vote for the best cafes, restaurants, pubs and hotels in Suffolk
  7. 10 The 10 best places to eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1494 of September 9.

Essex Live
Essex Police
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sunset at Holbrook Creek Picture: SIMON PAGE

Film

Film crew spotted in Suffolk village

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
This stunning Walberswick property is on the market for £2million 

Suffolk Live

Look inside £2M property in Suffolk's most expensive village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket.

Suffolk Live

Travellers pitch up outside leisure centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
One more person has died with Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Suffolk Hospital

'Be responsible' - caution urged as Covid cases rise in Suffolk town

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon