Man left with serious facial injuries after being bottled in pub car park

Published: 12:51 PM September 10, 2021

The incident happened in the car park of the Leather Bottle pub in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been left with serious facial injuries following an attack in a pub car park in Colchester.

Essex Police said the man was leaving a taxi outside the Leather Bottle pub, in Shrub End Road, at around 9.45pm on Thursday when he was assaulted by two men.

During the assault, the man, aged in his late teens, was attacked with a glass bottle and punched.

He managed to flee the men and went inside the pub for help before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The attackers fled the scene in a Range Rover 4x4 of a brown or bronze colour.

One of the men described as white, aged in his late 20s and was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The second man is white, bald, aged in his mid 30s and was also wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1494 of September 9.