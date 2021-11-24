News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three arrested after attack in Colchester town centre

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:53 PM November 24, 2021
The man was left with facial injuries after the attack in Queen Street, Colchester

The man was left with facial injuries after the attack in Queen Street, Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Three men have been arrested after an attack in Colchester town centre left a man with injuries to his face.

Police received reports of an assault in Queen Street, which leads to High Street, shortly after 1.30am on Wednesday.

Two men from Tiptree — aged 19 and 20 — and a 21-year-old man from Colchester were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trio remain in custody.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered facial injuries in the attack.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/272327/21.

Essex Police can be reached on 101, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

