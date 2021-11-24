Three arrested after attack in Colchester town centre

The man was left with facial injuries after the attack in Queen Street, Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Three men have been arrested after an attack in Colchester town centre left a man with injuries to his face.

Police received reports of an assault in Queen Street, which leads to High Street, shortly after 1.30am on Wednesday.

Two men from Tiptree — aged 19 and 20 — and a 21-year-old man from Colchester were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trio remain in custody.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered facial injuries in the attack.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/272327/21.

Essex Police can be reached on 101, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.