One arrested after man attacked with broken bottle in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:56 PM October 4, 2021   
Man left with cuts to nose and cheeks after being attacked with a broken bottle

Man left with cuts to nose and cheeks after being attacked with a broken bottle - Credit: Google Maps

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after another man was attacked with a broken bottle in Sudbury this weekend.

The victim, 20, was left with cuts to his cheeks and nose after the incident which took place in East Street at around 3.30am on Sunday, October 3. 

The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries until October 25. 

Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

