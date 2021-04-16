News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman attacked as man tries to steal pug in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 4:39 PM April 16, 2021   
Pug dog playing in the backyard.

A woman was attacked by a man who tried to steal her pet pug in Colchester (stock image). - Credit: Getty Images

A woman was attacked in Colchester when a man attempted to steal her pet pug. 

The 22-year-old woman was walking her dog on the footpath between Berechurch Hall Road and Richard Day Walk, at around 8.20pm on Wednesday evening. 

Officers from Essex Police said it was alleged that a man riding a bike attempted to grab the lead. 

The woman pushed the man away and left the area with her dog, but was assaulted in the process.

She received minor injuries and police said enquiries are ongoing.

The incident follows a number of dog thefts in Essex and Suffolk, with 35 dogs being seized from an address in Feering last week.

Officers found 37 dogs including eight puppies which were alive. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
  2. 2 'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on his Town squad overhaul
  3. 3 Judge heading to Ipswich exit as contract clause could end Irishman's Portman Road stay
  1. 4 All 24 League One home kits ranked from worst to first
  2. 5 Ipswich Town owner Johnson close to adding another club to his portfolio
  3. 6 Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut
  4. 7 Next steps outlined for decision on A12 traffic light plans
  5. 8 Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed
  6. 9 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
  7. 10 Bar linked to ‘serious crime’ can re-open weeks after licence suspended

A further seven puppies were found dead and one dog had to be put down at the scene, a spokesman for Essex Police said. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident in Colchester is asked to contact police on 101 or submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk.

The reference number to quote is 42/68071/21.

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephanie Connell and Teresa Potts outside Theatre Street Antiques

Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
crash victoria road

Driver flees after crashing into level crossing

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook watches the game during the second half against AFC Wimbledon

'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon