Man jailed for downloading indecent images of children back in court again

A Suffolk man who was jailed more than a decade ago for downloading more than 15,000 indecent photographs of children as young as 18 months has appeared in court accused of making more indecent images.

Stephen Harris, of Prince of Wakes Close, Bury St Edmunds, was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court and ordered to be put on the sex offenders register in October 2008.

As well as the prison sentence, he was also made the subject of a sexual offences prevention order.

On Friday (March 25) Harris was back before the court and admitted breaching the sexual offences prevention order on or before February 25 last year by accessing file sharing and peer-to-peer software.

The court heard he had earlier admitted making indecent images of children when he appeared at magistrates’ court.

Andrew Thompson for Harris said his client had not been in any trouble since receiving an immediate prison sentence in 2008.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence on Harris for making indecent images of children and breach of the sexual offences prevention order until April 29 for a pre-sentence report and allowed his unconditional bail to continue.