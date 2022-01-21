Man banned from seven stores for five years after shoplifting
- Credit: Essex Police
A man has been banned from entering seven Braintree stores after being convicted of a number of thefts.
Jason Horne, 36 from Cressing Road in Braintree, was subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order at Colchester Magistrates Court on Monday, January 10.
Borne is banned from entering the following Braintree stores for five years:
- Tesco, Market Place
- McColl’s, Panfield Lane
- BP Notley Cress
- Texaco, Braintree bypass
- Chelmsford Star Co-op, Challis Lane and Rayne Road branches
- Tesco Express, Coggeshall Road
- Co-op Star, Cressing Road
The Criminal Behaviour Order was granted after Horne was convicted of a number of thefts from Braintree stores in 2021.
The order will expire on January 9, 2027.
PC Alex Plakhtienko, from the Business Crime Team, said: “Shoplifting and theft can have a devastating impact on shops and businesses, and their employees, as they try to make a living.
Most Read
- 1 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
- 2 'Versatile, hungry, athletic and technical' - McKenna on new signing Bakinson
- 3 'I'm not bothered... he can go' - Pearson on Town target Bakinson
- 4 Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash
- 5 Nine Ipswich players who could follow Nsiala out the door this month
- 6 See inside £1.25m bungalow for sale in one of Suffolk's 'poshest' villages
- 7 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
- 8 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business
- 9 Town working on loan deal for Bristol City midfielder
- 10 Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline
“We continue to protect businesses by charging shoplifters and bringing them to justice, followed by Criminal Behaviour Orders to keep that person away from their livelihood.
“Through our Open for Business, Closed for Crime campaign, we are working with businesses, encouraging them to report incidents to us.”