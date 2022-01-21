Man banned from seven stores for five years after shoplifting

Jason Horne is banned from certain Braintree stores until 2027 - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been banned from entering seven Braintree stores after being convicted of a number of thefts.

Jason Horne, 36 from Cressing Road in Braintree, was subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order at Colchester Magistrates Court on Monday, January 10.

Borne is banned from entering the following Braintree stores for five years:

Tesco, Market Place

McColl’s, Panfield Lane

BP Notley Cress

Texaco, Braintree bypass

Chelmsford Star Co-op, Challis Lane and Rayne Road branches

Tesco Express, Coggeshall Road

Co-op Star, Cressing Road

The Criminal Behaviour Order was granted after Horne was convicted of a number of thefts from Braintree stores in 2021.

The order will expire on January 9, 2027.

PC Alex Plakhtienko, from the Business Crime Team, said: “Shoplifting and theft can have a devastating impact on shops and businesses, and their employees, as they try to make a living.

“We continue to protect businesses by charging shoplifters and bringing them to justice, followed by Criminal Behaviour Orders to keep that person away from their livelihood.

“Through our Open for Business, Closed for Crime campaign, we are working with businesses, encouraging them to report incidents to us.”