Man bitten by dog during fight in east Suffolk street

The fight broke out in Seaman Avenue in Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

A man was bitten by a dog during a fight in broad daylight in an east Suffolk town.

The incident happened in Seaman Avenue in Saxmundham on Saturday, July 30 at 10.20pm.

After a music festival, a verbal altercation between two groups led to two men fighting in the street.

One of the men was bitten on the leg by the other man's dog.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage in relation to the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/48670/22.