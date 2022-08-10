News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man bitten by dog during fight in east Suffolk street

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:20 AM August 10, 2022
The fight broke out in Seaman Avenue in Saxmundham

The fight broke out in Seaman Avenue in Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

A man was bitten by a dog during a fight in broad daylight in an east Suffolk town.

The incident happened in Seaman Avenue in Saxmundham on Saturday, July 30 at 10.20pm.

After a music festival, a verbal altercation between two groups led to two men fighting in the street.

One of the men was bitten on the leg by the other man's dog.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage in relation to the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/48670/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Saxmundham News

Don't Miss

The fight happened outside the Never Say Die pub in Jaywick

Two arrests as man suffers serious injuries in pub brawl in seaside village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
School children

Education News

85 school children under 4 suspended in Suffolk

Dolly Carter

person
Cliff Richard photo in front of theatre cast

Sir Cliff Richard sends best wishes to Summer Holiday cast

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
Colchester United's Luke Chambers during the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn,

Football | Match Coverage

'Ipswich will be my club for the rest of my days' - Chambers on Town return

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon