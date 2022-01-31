News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man bitten by dog while out running in Mildenhall

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:58 PM January 31, 2022
Updated: 5:08 PM January 31, 2022
The number of assaults peaked at 462 the year before ‚Äì having almost doubled from 275 in 2014/15

The man was attacked by a dog in Mildenhall (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A man had his clothes torn after being bitten by a dog while out running in Mildenhall at the weekend.

The incident happened along the footpath between St John's Close and St Catherine's Close between 12.20pm and 12.30pm on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The victim was attacked by a light-coloured dog who was on a lead with its owner.

The dog bit through the man's shirt, but he was left unhurt.

The owner is described as being in his 60s, tall and had a blue coat on.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/6019/21.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Eighteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Stowupland tearoom to be demolished after being gutted by huge blaze

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
New signing Dominic Thompson at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town outplayed at Hillsborough

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
File photo of F-15 fighter jets . Photograph Simon Parker.

Military aircraft to conduct flypast over East Anglia

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ruth Crockett former banker decided to run the post office in Hitcham village PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BO

From banker to postmaster: meet the Suffolk woman who bought her local shop

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon