Man bitten by dog while out running in Mildenhall

The man was attacked by a dog in Mildenhall (file photo)

A man had his clothes torn after being bitten by a dog while out running in Mildenhall at the weekend.

The incident happened along the footpath between St John's Close and St Catherine's Close between 12.20pm and 12.30pm on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The victim was attacked by a light-coloured dog who was on a lead with its owner.

The dog bit through the man's shirt, but he was left unhurt.

The owner is described as being in his 60s, tall and had a blue coat on.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/6019/21.

