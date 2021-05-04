WATCH as man calmly rips wooden gate off hinges before walking away

Video

Published: 5:32 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 5:51 PM May 4, 2021

The man is seen grabbing the top of the wooden gate and ripping it out of place - Credit: Suffolk police

A man has been caught on CCTV casually ripping a front gate off its hinges in Bury St Edmunds, in an act of criminal damage.

The incident happened at around 7.53pm in Cannon Street on Sunday, April 18.

A man walks up to the wooden front gate of a property, grabs the top and pulls it backwards so it snaps off the hinges.

He then backs out of the video and isn't seen again.

Suffolk police are asking anyone who recognises the man in the video to contact them, quoting crime number 37/19397/21.