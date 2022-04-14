Teen caught with cocaine and heroin in Bury St Edmunds gets community order

A man caught with wraps of cocaine and heroin in Bury St Edmunds has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Riley Kendrick, 19, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Kendrick was caught by police with 21 wraps of cocaine, 23 wraps of heroin and £395 in cash in Bury St Edmunds on December 14, 2020, the court heard.

He was 17 at the time of the offences, and has not committed any crimes since, the court heard.

Kendrick, of Magpie Close, Enfield, Middlesex, is now working full-time and was praised by Judge Samantha Leigh for "turning his life around" since his arrest.

She sentenced Kendrick to a three-year community order, with 60 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work.