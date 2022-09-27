Man found with over 200 wraps of Class A drugs in underwear

A man was allegedly caught with over 200 wraps of suspected Class A drugs concealed in his underwear - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A man has been arrested after allegedly being found with over 200 wraps of suspected Class A drugs in his underwear.

The incident happened on September 23 in Newmarket at an address police said was linked to County Lines drug dealing.

According to Mildenhall Police, the address had been "cuckooed".

Cuckooing refers to drug dealers taking over a person's home in order to use it to store or distribute drugs.

On 23/09/22 #WestKestrel, @MildenhallPolice & #SNT attended a cuckooed address in #Newmarket linked to #CountyLines. Despite attempts to escape, he was detained & found with 200+ wraps of suspected Class A drugs concealed in his underwear. Arrested + remanded to court #PWITS #697 pic.twitter.com/9p4sjmLXfQ — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) September 27, 2022

Mildenhall Police said the man was detained after making attempts to escape.

He was arrested and remanded to court.