Man charged after alleged assault on female police officer

Published: 1:50 PM December 11, 2020

Police have charged a man with assaulting an officer

A man has been charged after a female police officer was allegedly grabbed and thrown to the floor.

Jonathan Mcaughtrie, 47, of London Road, Brandon, has been charged with assault on a police officer and also causing harassment, alarm or distress, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

The charges follow an incident in Brandon on Wednesday, December 9 around 3.35pm on London Road.

It is alleged the female police officer was grabbed and thrown to the floor while at the scene of an unconnected crash.

Mcaughtrie has been released on bail to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on February 23, 2021.