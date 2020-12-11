News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News > Crime

Man charged after alleged assault on female police officer

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 1:50 PM December 11, 2020   
A couple from Essex delivering Christmas presents were stopped by police in Wales Picture: ARCHANT

Police have charged a man with assaulting an officer

A man has been charged after a female police officer was allegedly grabbed and thrown to the floor. 

Jonathan Mcaughtrie, 47, of London Road, Brandon, has been charged with assault on a police officer and also causing harassment, alarm or distress, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. 

The charges follow an incident in Brandon on Wednesday, December 9 around 3.35pm on London Road. 

It is alleged the female police officer was grabbed and thrown to the floor while at the scene of an unconnected crash. 

Mcaughtrie has been released on bail to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on February 23, 2021.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk 'very unlikely' to move into tier three restrictions, says MP

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Giant knitted Christmas tree put up in village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Woman admits defrauding pre-school out of thousands of pounds

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

The Suffolk pubs rated as some of the best in the country

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon