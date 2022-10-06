News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged after cocaine and heroin supplied to Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:57 AM October 6, 2022
Suffolk Police stock images.Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A 23-year-old man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin

A man has been charged with supplying heroin and cocaine in a Suffolk town.

In September 2021, a man was arrested in the Sudbury area.

Following police enquiries, he has now been charged.

Benyamen Ghaderi, 23, of Melbourne Road in London, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

He has a first court hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 28.

The arrest came as part of Operation Orochi - an operation set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.

Suffolk police are reminding the public that if you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or if you see anything suspicious or out of place to contact police on 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

