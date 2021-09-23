Man left with serious injuries after late-night attack in town centre
- Credit: PA
A man has been left with serious injuries following a late-night attack in Harwich town centre.
Officers from Essex Police were called to High Street shortly after 1am on Sunday, September 19.
Police arrived at the scene to discover a man in his 20s was seriously injured.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.
Mitchell Sullivan, 22, of St Edmunds Close, Harwich, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent and assault by beating in connection with the incident.
He appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and the case was sent to Chelmsford Crown Court.
Sullivan has been detained in custody ahead of his next court appearance on October 20.
Most Read
- 1 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
- 2 Teen among two arrested in armed police incident
- 3 Jail for man who threatened to 'do a Raoul Moat' and kill police
- 4 Channel 4's Changing Rooms comes to Bury St Edmunds tonight
- 5 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
- 6 'We have formed a successful partnership' - Morsy on his Evans reunion
- 7 The stats which put Bonne top of the League One charts and firmly on course for a very rare Ipswich Town milestone
- 8 Things to do in Suffolk this weekend with friends and family
- 9 Villagers call to stop 'hazardous' 5-week road closure with huge diversions
- 10 Suffolk coast named one of top UK destinations for autumn
Detective Sergeant Dan Smith, of Essex Police, said: "This investigation has been fast paced, but we would still like any other witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have mobile phone footage of the offence to get in touch."
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Clacton CID, quoting incident number 100 of September 19.