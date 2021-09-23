Man left with serious injuries after late-night attack in town centre

Published: 11:25 AM September 23, 2021

A man has been left with serious injuries following a late-night attack in Harwich town centre.

Officers from Essex Police were called to High Street shortly after 1am on Sunday, September 19.

Police arrived at the scene to discover a man in his 20s was seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

Mitchell Sullivan, 22, of St Edmunds Close, Harwich, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent and assault by beating in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and the case was sent to Chelmsford Crown Court.

Sullivan has been detained in custody ahead of his next court appearance on October 20.

Detective Sergeant Dan Smith, of Essex Police, said: "This investigation has been fast paced, but we would still like any other witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have mobile phone footage of the offence to get in touch."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Clacton CID, quoting incident number 100 of September 19.