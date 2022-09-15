Man charged after crash that killed 30-year-old

A man has been charged after a 30-year-old was killed in a crash in Kelvedon - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been charged after a 30-year-old was killed following a five-vehicle crash in north Essex.

Emergency services were called to the crash in London Road in Harwich at about 9.35pm on Saturday, September 3.

Tributes were paid to Max Mayo, the 30-year-old who died at the scene of the crash by local football clubs.

A spokesman for Essex Police said Mr Mayo's family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

As part of the investigation into the crash, a man and woman were arrested.

Liam O’Brien, 32, of Navarre Gardens, in Romford has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing the serious injury of two people by dangerous driving.

Mr O'Brien appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on September 6.

No pleas were entered, and he will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 4.

The woman has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1276 of September 3.

The incident happened on the same day a motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash on the A12 at nearby Marks Tey.