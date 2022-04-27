News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 41, charged after van driver killed in crash on A134

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:47 PM April 27, 2022
Updated: 1:00 PM April 27, 2022
A man has been charged after a crash on the A134 at Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds

A man has been charged after a crash on the A134 at Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A 41-year-old man has been charged after a van driver was killed in a crash on the A134 in west Suffolk.

Police were called to the road at Ingham, north of Bury St Edmunds, at 2.50pm on Monday to reports of a crash between a lorry and a white Ford Transit van.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance but the driver of the van – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kalin Angelov, from Bulgaria, was arrested following the collision and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning, after receiving treatment at hospital for minor injuries.

He has now been charged with causing death by careless driving.

Angelov was remanded in custody to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

