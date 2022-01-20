News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged following assault which left victim in hospital for 5 months

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:56 AM January 20, 2022
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A man from West Bergholt has been charged with an assault that left a man in his 40s in critical condition - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been charged after an assault that left another man in hospital for five months. 

The attack took place in St Botolph's Street in Colchester, shortly before 4.20am on Saturday August 28, 2021. 

Officers from Essex Police found the victim near the junction with Queen Street, and he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. 

The man, who is in his 40s, is no longer in a life-threatening condition but still remains in hospital. 

Jacob Wilson, 21, of Erle Havard Road, West Bergholt, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. 

He has been bailed to attend Colchester Magistrates Court on February 8. 

Three other people who were arrested in connection with the incident will face no further action. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business
  2. 2 Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash
  3. 3 Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline
  1. 4 'Incredible' Downes tipped 'to play at the very top'
  2. 5 Colchester sack Mullins as ex-Town defender takes interim charge of U's
  3. 6 Push for 4 day work week in Suffolk after company's profits soar 200%
  4. 7 'We thought he could be someone special' - Comolli on McKenna's start in coaching
  5. 8 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
  6. 9 Walton completes permanent move to Ipswich Town
  7. 10 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
Essex Police
Essex Live News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving three lorries near Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City's Aden Flint attempts an overhead shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Opinion

Eight centre-backs Ipswich Town could turn to this month

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Brook in Great Cornard has won the CAMRA pub of the month award. Landlord Simon Hearst with bar

Suffolk landlord 'over the moon' to be named pub of the month

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon