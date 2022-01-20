Man charged following assault which left victim in hospital for 5 months
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A man has been charged after an assault that left another man in hospital for five months.
The attack took place in St Botolph's Street in Colchester, shortly before 4.20am on Saturday August 28, 2021.
Officers from Essex Police found the victim near the junction with Queen Street, and he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
The man, who is in his 40s, is no longer in a life-threatening condition but still remains in hospital.
Jacob Wilson, 21, of Erle Havard Road, West Bergholt, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has been bailed to attend Colchester Magistrates Court on February 8.
Three other people who were arrested in connection with the incident will face no further action.
Most Read
- 1 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business
- 2 Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash
- 3 Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline
- 4 'Incredible' Downes tipped 'to play at the very top'
- 5 Colchester sack Mullins as ex-Town defender takes interim charge of U's
- 6 Push for 4 day work week in Suffolk after company's profits soar 200%
- 7 'We thought he could be someone special' - Comolli on McKenna's start in coaching
- 8 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
- 9 Walton completes permanent move to Ipswich Town
- 10 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening