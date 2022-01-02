News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged after two injured in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:32 PM January 2, 2022
Abbeygate councillor Julia Wakelam sent her best wishes to the victims, a man and a woman

A man has been charged following the incident in Abbeygate on New Year's Day. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 24-year-old man will appear in court following an incident where two people suffered minor injuries on New Year's Day.

Harry McMenamin, of Cricks Road, Bury St Edmunds, has been charged with two counts of actual bodily harm and one count of criminal damage to a door in the town.

Officers were called to a flat in Abbeygate Street after a report of a disturbance in the property at about 6am on Saturday, January 1. 

Two victims, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries. 

A man was arrested at the scene, and then taken to West Suffolk Hospital as he had also suffered minor injuries. 

He was then taken to the Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning. 

Mr McMenamin has been remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday 3 January at 10am.

