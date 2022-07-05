News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged with attempted murder after Bury St Edmunds stabbing

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:18 PM July 5, 2022
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at Parkway multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called just before 2.30pm on Monday, July 4, to reports a man had been stabbed at the Parkway multi-storey car park.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment. His condition is currently described as stable. 

A 27-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested later the same day and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

Alexander Cornell, 27, from Britannia Road in Ipswich, has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded in custody. 

He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the attack and anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting the reference number 41977/22.   

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call 101.

