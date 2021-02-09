Man charged after investigation into drug supply in Colchester

Published: 9:55 PM February 9, 2021

The 26-year-old was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A London man has been charged in connection with the alleged supply of Class A drugs in Colchester.

Corey Lewis, 26, of Milton Garden Estate in Stoke Newington, London, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

He denied the charges when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on February 6.

Lewis was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 5.