News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged after investigation into drug supply in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 9:55 PM February 9, 2021   
The 26-year-old was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine

The 26-year-old was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A London man has been charged in connection with the alleged supply of Class A drugs in Colchester.

Corey Lewis, 26, of Milton Garden Estate in Stoke Newington, London, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

He denied the charges when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on February 6.

Lewis was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 5. 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Spa Gardens at Felixstowe in the snow today 

Live

More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk co

Suffolk Weather | Updated

More than 200 Suffolk schools closed due to snow - full list

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Snow on Ipswich Waterfront today - the thaw is expected to be slow

Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
An update on where snow is expected to fall this weekend

Suffolk Weather | Live

Update on where the heaviest snow will fall in Suffolk this weekend

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon