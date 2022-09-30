Man charged after alcohol stolen from home during break-in

Philip Spicer has been charged in connection with a burglary in Maidenburgh - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged after alcohol was stolen from a home during a break-in.

The incident happened at an address In Maideburgh, Colchester, between 12.30am and 9am on Wednesday, September 20.

According to Essex Police, a 52-year-old man was arrested the following day.

Philip Spicer, of Haven Road, Colchester has since been charged with burglary.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, September 30.