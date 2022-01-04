Man charged over New Year's Day assault to appear at crown court
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A man charged over an alleged assault in Bury St Edmunds on New Year's Day will appear at the crown court at the end of this month.
Officers were called just after 6am on Saturday to a flat on Abbeygate Street after a report of a disturbance in the property.
Two victims, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries and have since been released from West Suffolk Hospital.
Harry McMenamin, 24, was arrested at the scene and was also taken to West Suffolk Hospital having suffered minor injuries.
He was subsequently charged with causing actual bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and one offence of criminal damage to a door.
Appearing before magistrates in Ipswich yesterday, McMenamin, of Cricks Road, West Row, did not enter pleas and the case was sent to the crown court.
McMenamin, who was granted conditional bail by magistrates, will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 31.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A140 crash
- 2 Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms
- 3 Barry heads back to Villa after disappointing loan spell at Town
- 4 Motorbike crash on A14 roundabout
- 5 Look inside 'immaculately renovated' £1.15m home with own cinema room
- 6 Shock after New Year's Day attack at high street address in Bury St Edmunds
- 7 Ipswich family's tribute to lorry driver who was 'a massive character'
- 8 Ten young Town players to watch in 2022
- 9 Town fans sell out away end for Gills clash
- 10 Flood warnings in place in Suffolk due to expected high tides