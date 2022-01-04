Man charged over New Year's Day assault to appear at crown court

A man charged over an alleged assault in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, will appear at the crown court - Credit: Danielle Booden

A man charged over an alleged assault in Bury St Edmunds on New Year's Day will appear at the crown court at the end of this month.

Officers were called just after 6am on Saturday to a flat on Abbeygate Street after a report of a disturbance in the property.

Two victims, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries and have since been released from West Suffolk Hospital.

Harry McMenamin, 24, was arrested at the scene and was also taken to West Suffolk Hospital having suffered minor injuries.

He was subsequently charged with causing actual bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and one offence of criminal damage to a door.

Appearing before magistrates in Ipswich yesterday, McMenamin, of Cricks Road, West Row, did not enter pleas and the case was sent to the crown court.

McMenamin, who was granted conditional bail by magistrates, will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 31.