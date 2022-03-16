Man denies damaging police car and assaulting officers

A man has denied damaging a police car and assaulting officers and will face a trial later this year.

Stephen Caven, 36, of no fixed address, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to face five charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing.

Caven is charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and one charge of racially aggravated assault, racially aggravated threatening behaviour and damaging property belonging to Essex Police.

Caven, who appeared via prison video link and was represented by barrister Jude Durr, pleaded not guilty to all charges, which allegedly took place between February 2 and February 3 this year.

He confirmed his identity and entered his pleas at the short preliminary hearing.

Recorder Peter Guest fixed a trial date for August 1, 2022, and remanded Caven in custody.

The trial, which will be held at Ipswich Crown Court, is expected to last around three days.