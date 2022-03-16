News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man denies damaging police car and assaulting officers

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM March 16, 2022
Gatis Heinrihsons, 37, of Woodside Close, Colchester, denied sexually assaulting a woman at Ipswich Crown Court.

Stephen Caven appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has denied damaging a police car and assaulting officers and will face a trial later this year. 

Stephen Caven, 36, of no fixed address, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to face five charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Caven is charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and one charge of racially aggravated assault, racially aggravated threatening behaviour and damaging property belonging to Essex Police.  

Caven, who appeared via prison video link and was represented by barrister Jude Durr, pleaded not guilty to all charges, which allegedly took place between February 2 and February 3 this year. 

He confirmed his identity and entered his pleas at the short preliminary hearing. 

Recorder Peter Guest fixed a trial date for August 1, 2022, and remanded Caven in custody. 

The trial, which will be held at Ipswich Crown Court, is expected to last around three days. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Essex

Don't Miss

1,100 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property on Aldeburgh Road in East Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

1,100 litres of heating oil stolen from home in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

person
The former site of the now-demolished Worlingham Primary School where the Worlingham Community Facility is to be built.

East Suffolk Council

Go-ahead for new village homes and community centre

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Daniella Milburn was a devoted mother

'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike

Dominic Bareham

person
A Suffolk pub has been awarded two AA Rosettes for "exceeding expectations" after a recent inspection

'We're thrilled to bits' - Joy as Suffolk pub awarded two AA Rosettes

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon