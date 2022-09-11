News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man to appear in court after being charged with attempted murder

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:26 PM September 11, 2022
west winch murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder after one was left with life-threatening injuries - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with attempted murder after one was left with life-threatening injuries.

Geoffrey Ryan, 53 and of Brick Kiln Way, Braintree, has been charged with attempted murder, a racially aggravated public order and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in the town on Friday, September 9.

It follows an alleged incident in Braintree outside The Lounge Bar on Friday during which one man suffered life threatening injuries.

The man remains in hospital.

Ryan will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday (September 12) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance.

Braintree News

Don't Miss

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

Double murder probe launched after two women stabbed to death in home

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Here is how stamps, coins, postboxes and more will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen

How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Close up detail of the Ipswich Town corner flag during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road,

Football | Updated

EFL to decide on weekend fixtures this morning as Friday games axed

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The Queen pictured earlier this year

The Queen | Updated

Suffolk venues announce closures in wake of the Queen's death

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon