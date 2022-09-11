Man to appear in court after being charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder after one was left with life-threatening injuries - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with attempted murder after one was left with life-threatening injuries.

Geoffrey Ryan, 53 and of Brick Kiln Way, Braintree, has been charged with attempted murder, a racially aggravated public order and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in the town on Friday, September 9.

It follows an alleged incident in Braintree outside The Lounge Bar on Friday during which one man suffered life threatening injuries.

The man remains in hospital.

Ryan will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday (September 12) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance.