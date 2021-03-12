Man charged with causing death by careless driving after A140 crash

Published: 12:18 PM March 12, 2021

The A140 was closed in both directions for several hours following the crash - Credit: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

A 75-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing death by careless driving following a crash on the A140.

Paul Walker, of High Road, Needham, Norfolk, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday accused of causing the death of Haydn Lander by careless driving on December 11, 2019.

Emergency services were called at 6.30am to the crash on A140 at Little Stonham which involved a DAF lorry, a Peugeot Partner van and a SEAT Ibiza.

Mr Lander, who was the van driver, died at the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours while an investigation took place, and electrical power to Little Stonham had to be switched off for several hours from around 11am.

Walker, who was the driver of DAF heavy goods vehicle, elected to have the case heard at the crown court at the short hearing.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 8.