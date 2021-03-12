News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged with causing death by careless driving after A140 crash

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 12:18 PM March 12, 2021   
The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a

The A140 was closed in both directions for several hours following the crash - Credit: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

A 75-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing death by careless driving following a crash on the A140. 

Paul Walker, of High Road, Needham, Norfolk, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday accused of causing the death of Haydn Lander by careless driving on December 11, 2019. 

Emergency services were called at 6.30am to the crash on A140 at Little Stonham which involved a DAF lorry, a Peugeot Partner van and a SEAT Ibiza. 

Mr Lander, who was the van driver, died at the scene. 

The road remained closed for several hours while an investigation took place, and electrical power to Little Stonham had to be switched off for several hours from around 11am. 

Walker, who was the driver of DAF heavy goods vehicle, elected to have the case heard at the crown court at the short hearing. 

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 8. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Car stolen from front of home
  2. 2 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
  3. 3 Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites
  1. 4 New Town coach Roberts' message to fans
  2. 5 Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help
  3. 6 14-year-old signed by international modelling agency
  4. 7 The six Ipswich Town players who could benefit most from Paul Cook's arrival
  5. 8 Suffolk rapist jailed for more than five years
  6. 9 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 
  7. 10 'I won’t stand by and be accused of saying something I didn’t' - Judge hits back at referee Drysdale

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Lincoln City keeperAlex Palmer saves as Toto Nsiala stretches for the ball.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Town earn point as Wilson heads home for Cook's men

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Simper in his camping fields along the River Deben. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon