Man accused of travelling wrong way on A11 is charged with dangerous driving

Published: 3:47 PM December 29, 2020

A man allegedly drove the wrong way down the A11 - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after allegedly driving the wrong way down the A11 on Boxing Day.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) reported on social media that a man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following an incident on the A11 at Red Lodge.

Richard Wingrove, 66, of Green Road, Newmarket, has now been charged with dangerous driving.

It is alleged a Citroen C3 Picasso was driven in the wrong direction on the A11 northbound at Red Lodge around 7.30am on Saturday, December 26.

Wingrove has been bailed to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 23.

No-one was hurt in the alleged incident.

While tweeting about the incident, NSRAPT also urged people to follow Tier 4 guidelines, which came into force in Suffolk and Norfolk on Boxing Day.