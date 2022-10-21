Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Suffolk town

Breaking

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Leiston.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 8.50pm on Monday, October 17 to reports that a man had been assaulted at an address in Old School Close.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance in critical condition, where he later died.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the victim has been identified as Agris Leigavnieks, of Old School Close, Leiston.

A man was arrested near to the scene and initially taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment under police guard, before being transferred to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Oskars Kantors, 28, of Old School Close, Leiston, has since been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today, Friday, October 21.

Kantors has also been charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Suffolk police said these charges are in connection with two alleged incidents also occurring on Monday, October 17:

At about 5pm, a man was reported to have been punched in the face at an address in High Street, Leiston.

Then, just after 9pm, a woman called police to report that at about 8.20pm, she had been assaulted at her home in Old School Close.

A 41-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Wednesday morning has been released on bail until November, 8 pending further enquiries.